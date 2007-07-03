Work/Life: July 4th: Stuck in the Middle With Me

I raise my fist to the Gods who cruelly place July 4th smack dab in the middle of the week. For we who struggle with our CEO Dad tendencies (be we men, women, CEO’s or just plain overachievers), having a major holiday fall at this position in the calendar is, to paraphrase the great psychology pioneer Carl Jung, “freaking brutal.”

See, if the 4th falls on a Monday, that’s a no-brainer: 3-day weekend. Same for Friday. If it falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday, a good percentage of people can then decide to take a 4-day weekend. Thus, with a nice, manageable block of time during which the business world (and you) are given permission to take a breather, the idea of planning some family events, maybe some quiet time with the spouse or significant other, fits right into the compartmentalized (and often pea-sized) brain of we people who do too much. For a few days, order is restored to the “Work/Life Balance Sheet” (and I’m very close to getting this phrase trademarked, so think twice, fellow opportunistic competitors. I spent a lot of money to lose out on the rights to “It’s All Good,” and I don’t plan to eat it again).

But July 4th on a Wednesday, that’s just work/life carnage waiting to happen. It’s not fair. One simply cannot take the whole week off (right?). Independence Day on Wednesday is neither here nor there. Hence, the temptation to do normal business on the weekdays surrounding it could well prove too overwhelming to face. Not everybody will be taking Monday off, so I simply have to find those who aren’t and keep the wheels of industry turning. Plenty of folks will work Tuesday, also, and goodness knows they’re reachable on a Blackberry. It’s also unlikely that the entire population will take Wednesday through Friday off, and those who already took Monday and Tuesday off will be back in action by then, too.

Needless to say, the opportunities for all of this activity to bleed over into the 4th itself are myriad. Deals made on Tuesday will need to be followed up on Wednesday, whether we’re commemorating our break from British rule or not. Likewise, preparation for Thursday’s high-powered meetings can and will begin on the day before, no matter how much tea got dumped into Boston Harbor a couple of hundred years ago.

I’ve already given my wife advance permission to hate me this week. The odds are very great that I will lapse into insufferable CEO Dad behavior. Sorry, but a single official day off in the middle of a regular work week just won’t cut it. My only hope is to try and take a day trip with the family; to someplace where no matter how much the larger society tries to reach you, you are able to tune them out and concentrate solely on what you want to do. Hm. What about Washington?

So, busy folks, how much time are you taking off for the 4th?