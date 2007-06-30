Work/Life: Great, You’re Lookin’ Bad!

I’ve just been chewed over by my well-meaning NY host.

He: I can’t believe you posted that negative critique of your book on your blog. What if someone reads it and agrees with him? Me: Well, I guess they’ll agree with him. He: Then he won’t buy the book. Me: Why would I want him to buy the book? He: It’s a sale. Me: Why would I want him to buy the book?

My host was reacting in a normal kind of way. He thinks I’m making myself look bad, as if that’s a bad thing. Read the critique. Read some alternative critiques. Hugh Grant and Clinton haven’t particularly suffered for their 15 minute stints of ‘looking bad’. Paris Hilton makes headlines for something that might leave you and I stood up and with burning ears. If celebs care about looking bad, they don’t for long, but we do. Celebs know that all press, all feedback, is an opportunity. “Better to be looked over than over looked” said Mae West. Forget their diet habits, extra-marital spats and correction-tape smiles, if there’s anything to learn from a celeb, it’s how they handle looking bad. We should stop putting them on a pedestal for how they earn a crust, and simply follow their cue. Shy away from something stereotypically “bad” and you could end up looking worse. Own it, and see what kinds of new people, events and circumstances show up in your life. In my experience, those things that show up have substance, and they bring out the substance in you. “Looking good” was parodied in the movie American Beauty, with the immaculately dressed, disheveled housewife, sobbing, “Always present an image of success.” Shoulder pads are no longer necessary, but a frozen smile, positive patter and material assets still seem to be the order of the day. Years ago I had those things to a modest degree, and I recall a friend telling me “you have such a great life.” At the time the outside hull of me said ‘yeah’. The inside squooshy part said, ‘yeah …. but … ‘ “Looking bad” is an opportunity for growth. I call it the new ‘looking good’. Let me use that book critique as an example. It drew a gut-felt reaction out of a total stranger. When did you last get that in this society of turning your head or looking at your shoes when someone on the sidewalk comes your way? (Aside: “Elevator sex is not sex in an elevator, it’s sex without eye contact.” – heard in a comedy club). That reader simply didn’t like my book. He expended considerable trouble and energy saying so. Thank you. As a result, it gave me the impetus to write this blog entry, given that I was scratching around for something to bleat about today. Saved by a critic!

So I scored. Something I scribbled entered particular reader’s life, left an impression, moved him to proffer gutfelt feedback, and now I share of it with you. My book elicited an authentic response, and that’s the only kind of response I am interested in. Authenticity in marketing, like platonic relationships in life, are vastly underrated. Authenticity creates a kind of ‘feedback frisson’, and it’s this frisson creates movement, change, cartwheels – it’s what makes creativity possible. I remember being in the hot seat at Saatchi Costa Rica. We showed the client some belly laughs – including a Jack In The Box ad where Jack forces his way into the house of a complainer, chased him out the back and force fed him a shake, burger etc. The client love it and laughed so hard he almost fell off his chair, until we suggested he do the same. All of a sudden he turned white, and the resultant ad was the banal looking good trip that you’ve come to expect. Here’s a spec ad for a tinny little car that got me thrown out of the boardroom – the main benefit and truth was that it was so cheap, it every Costa Rican family seemed to own one at one time or other: If you’ve got the guts to look bad, to not live in fear of phantoms, you’ll be noticed, you’ll polarize, you’ll create ‘frisson’. You’ll have an opportunity to turn cartwheels, even if it’s just in your own lunchtime. People are always going to think what they’re going to think, and not say what they’re dying to say, but you don’t have to be like them.

I have to say my threshold for looking bad has been raised because of the life I lead. It’s pointless hiding anything, it doesn’t serve me. To live a life where there is no boundary between work and leisure lets me roam the planet more freely, and experience human nature more intensely, and to feel like I really can make a difference. Key to this is dismantling that stumbling block between looking good and looking bad, and just concentrate on trying to be good. A friend of mine got himself into a spot of bother with the public once. People were coming up to him and saying, ‘[So-and-so] is saying this about you’. His response was always the same. “Oh. Is that what people say.” Note, there is no question mark at the end of his sentence.

