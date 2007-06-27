Leadership: Experiencing Breakthrough

Have you had a breakthrough lately? It’s very different than making small changes in your life, career, or ways of being that might or might not be sustainable; it’s the tipping point that shifts paradigms permanently. It changes the way you process thought, the way you tackle something and interact, deal with issues, lead others,…it’s all of it. You’ll never be the same or ‘go back’ because the fundamental way you think will come from a different place altogether.

To use an analogy, picture being in a room surrounded by tinted glass, an enclosed room muffling everything around you. All of a sudden something comes along that smashes the glass. It’s not removed, it’s eliminated or destroyed. There are no more barriers, no filters. All of a sudden the walls are opened up, they’re no longer boxing you in allowing light, or illumination to stream in. It’s the epitome of the ‘AHHA!’ moment bringing absolute clarity and direction.

Take that analogy and apply it to your life, your leadership, your perspectives. Now what would it look like? And if you have experienced breakthrough, what did it look like?

Donna Karlin