Innovation: The Big Squeeze

In “The Future of First-Class,” Forbes.com writer Shivani Vora lifts a page from my blog in forecasting the future of travel in the air up there. Her thoughtful column dissects the amazing transformation of business class and first-class flight service.

Vora reports that some first-class is going become like service at Five Star hotels.

Meantime, business class will become more like first-class.

The gene at the heart of this class-mutation trend is the coming of big new aircraft like the Airbus A380, which will offer airlines the space to expand high-end services.

Except — and this is a big except — this blossoming of first-class into truly luxurious flight accommodations will happen only at certain top-tier airlines.

Unfortunately, most if not all are foreign carriers.