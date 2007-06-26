Careers: Personal Branding Hall of Shame

Score another one for the Customer Service Hall of Shame. Companies, especially big behemoths, rarely get it that customer service is part of branding. The latest entrant: Ticketmaster.

I recently called the ticket company to order tickets for the King Tut exhibit in Philadelphia. When I learned I’d have to pay an extra $11 of service charges for the privilege of ordering online, I thought I’d save the extra charges by going to my local outlet. It just happened that I was going to my local mall where there is a Ticketmaster office. I confirmed with the Ticketmaster rep that I could buy the tickets locally and save some service fees.

Or so I thought. I patiently waited in line at Ticketmaster. When it’s my turn, the local rep types the information into her system only to get a message that she can’t sell me the King Tut tickets. They’re only available online.

I call Ticketmaster’s customer service number again and go through the “I’m not allowed” routine. I’m beginning to think there is an inborn gene with customer service reps where they instinctively chirp, “I’d love to help you but I’m not allowed.” What were they not allowed to do? Sell me tickets online and waive any of the service fee. Not even a dollar, mind you.

I thought I’d see if I could break the “I’m not allowed” barrier. Three supervisor levels later I was still at “Not allowed.”

Did I buy the tickets? Yes, but not through Ticketmaster. I called my hotel concierge who easily booked them for me without a service charge.

Do I care about the chump change I saved? Of course, not. But I care that Ticketmaster doesn’t give a you know what about its customers.

Why are big companies so risk adverse when it comes to giving their reps a little autonomy to please customers? Remember that every time we interact with a customer or prospect, we have a chance to recreate our personal brand. Now, if only Ticketmaster would learn that.