Work/Life: Ten Commandments of Work/Life Balance

As you’ve no doubt heard, the Vatican recently issued its “ten commandments” of how humans should think about behaving in regards to our cars. The document includes a reference to not using our automobiles as an expression of domination or status. Clearly, this commandment hasn’t taken hold in this country, otherwise our freeways would be one long string of Kia Spectras.

But it got me to thinking: the Vatican has set a precedent now, and it’s time they started handing down a couple of stone tablets with some guidance for other areas of life. Until they get on the stick, here’s a little nudge for the Pope and his pals.

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF WORK/LIFE BALANCE

1.The family is your master, and you shall not put false masters before them, such as so-called important meetings or your Crackberry.

2.Thou shalt not take the phrase “quality time” in vain.

3.Respect your father and mother, even if you have inherited your poor work/life skills from them. That’s what you pay a therapist for. Get over it.

4.Thou shalt not multi-task.

5.Stop trying to read this commandment and do your online trading at the same time. We warned you about multi-tasking in number 4.

6.Thou shalt not kill several good hours commuting. (This one is tough, but we never said these would be easy.)

7.Bearing false witness may have something to do with work/life balance, but we haven’t figured out what it is yet. In the meantime, avoid bearing false witness anyway.

8.Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife’s IMac. Computers are just another distraction keeping you from realizing you need to budget your personal time more effectively.

9.Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s down time.

10. Thou shalt remember all birthdays, anniversaries and dates of important soccer matches. Verily, that is the least you can do to keep yourself out of the doghouse.

Again, these are just a few suggestions to get the Vatican going. I’m sure we all have areas of our lives that could use a good list of commandments. Anything come to mind in your life?