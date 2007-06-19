Work/Life: Why Work/Life Balance is Up in the Air

Ever since Tom Stern, the fellow who invented me, gave me my own Web address (ceodad.com), from this new electronic vantage point I’ve been able to tool around on the Internet with abandon. This is nothing new for comic strip characters, many of whom have their own sites, however now that you know you may want to think about what you’re putting out there in cyberspace. For example, Garfield just told me that he’s had it up to here with YouTube videos of somebody’s cat yawning, and Doonesbury, despite his left-wing nature, is tired of all the conspiracy theory sites out there. (He’s got his gripes with the president, but as far as he knows he was not responsible for the UFO that landed in North Korea and replaced Kim Jong-il with a “grey.”)

Just the same, the Internet can be a source of inspiration. Take, for example, this story, in which airline passengers arriving at England’s Gatwick Airport have been seeing an ad for a strip club etched in the farmland along the landing approach.

It’s no surprise that the adult entertainment industry is on the vanguard of a new delivery system. They’re always the people who exploit a new technology first. But rather than bemoan their poor taste, let’s take this as a mandate for keeping our work/life priorities straight. Many, many workaholics are going from meeting to meeting on airplanes. As the plane lands, they are likely closing the laptop into which they’ve been entering spreadsheet data for the entire flight, focusing on their upcoming presentation and waiting anxiously for the full and complete stop so that they can turn on their Crackberries. Let’s suppose, as they looked out the window prior to landing, they saw a message carved into the landscape below. Here a few possibilities:

1. HEY, DIPWAD. CALL HOME BEFORE YOU HEAD INTO THAT MEETING

2. HOW’S THAT STRESS-INDUCED ULCER WORKIN’ OUT FOR YA?

3. CHILL OUT. YOU ARE NOT THAT IMPORTANT.