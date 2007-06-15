Innovation: Salt Me Down

Airlines have long been derided as ‘buses in the air.’ But new technology, new planes, and even new seating in those planes are all contributing to turn air travel upside down.

Or is it back to front?

Ben Webster in a story in The Times (UK) reveals that some airlines are considering “yin-yang” seating that would call for some passengers to sit facing the rear of the plane. In fact, ten airlines, including British Airways, are examining a back-to-front seating arrangement to give people more legroom.

Oh, I should mention that this yin-yang configuration would enable airlines to shoehorn up to 50 additional seats into, say, an A380 — which, at first blush sounds like we’ll be packed sardine-like into the fuselage. This is an improvement?

In a word, yes!

In truth, sardine seating has a lot to recommend to it. Sitting back to front lets airlines fit more people into the same space by using that space more creatively and efficiently.