Careers: Prospects Heating Up for Climate-Change Managers

Today, the money fueling climate-change management is found in scientific research and government sponsored grants. But corporations may consider hiring climate-change managers to help them anticipate and mitigate the business impact of climate change.

When President Bush stepped-up America’s commitment to fight global warming at last week’s G-8 Summit, he also helped to legitimize climate-change management as a career possibility.

Today, the money fueling climate-change management is found in scientific research and government sponsored grants. But corporations may consider hiring specialists to help them anticipate and mitigate the business impact of climate change.

Not only is climate-change management a relatively new course of study on campuses such as UC-Berkeley, it’s also a new career path, at least in the United Kingdom. A scan of several leading U.S. job boards shows a wide range of related environmental services jobs, drawn from diverse disciplines such as meteorology, geology and engineering.

Futurists, take note: Jobs that are today lumped into the environmental-services bucket may morph into something a bit more strategic.

When it comes to environmental planning or strategies, corporations hire specialists as needed but turn to consultants for strategic advice or project management. Yet driven by successes in creating “green” energy use strategies, many corporations that consume natural resources or have business operations in climate-sensitive locations are hiring environmentally-savvy managers.

Typical entry-level academic qualifications include a B.S. or B.A. in engineering or environmental fields or a science-related graduate degree with a business emphasis, too. That last part is key. If you can mix environmental management with a business degree, you can write your own ticket. Climate problems won’t be cleared up any time soon.