Careers: Tech Geek Turned Personal Brander

But Google the 39 year-old IT consultant and you’ll get page upon page mentioning him.

Welcome to the new world of personal branding where anyone with an online connection, some personal smarts and dedication can be an Internet star.

Mahn, a self-described “tech geek,” who claims abstract thinking to be a new skill, has become an expert in getting himself known online. He blogs, “twitters,” “linkedins” — and if he has his way he will soon be doing online video.

“I had thought self-promotion was very egotistical,” says Mahn. “But then it dawned on me that on one will know about me unless I talk about myself.”

Mahn’s online conversation has not only paid off with reams of Internet pages talking him up. Online personal branding has begun to change Mahn’s life. Recruiters call him about job offers. Microsoft wanted his take on some pre-production and just-shipped products. And reporters at publications like the Wall Street Journal Online want his ear.

He’s also met many other bloggers that have become part of his online network. “It’s opened up a whole other level of professional interaction and peer networking,” Mahn says. This from a guy whose prior interests began and ended with concrete tasks like figuring out how something works by disassembling and reconfiguring it.