Innovation: A Fly on the Wall

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when the farseeing folks at American Airlines were busily inventing their new “unbundled” website — www.AA.com . What wonderful stories could I have told you about the way airlines innovate?

What I can tell you for dead certain is that American Airlines has just become the first full-service, major U.S. carrier to offer different levels of service based on the “fare family” concept.

Have you checked it?

Go to the American Airlines website and look under the “Search by” heading for the “Price & Schedule” button — that’s the fare family option.

It’s an entirely new way to shop for flights in the U.S.

(Talk about a blast from the past. The fare family concept is something I know a bit about because — here’s the full disclosure statement for today — Amadeus, my company, helped pioneer this future-looking concept with its “Flex Pricer” faring platform.)