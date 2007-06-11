Work/Life: Finally, A Use For The Internet

We are living in the age of everyone getting their fifteen minutes, and videos of a drunk guy trying on a variety of hats or shots of people’s household pets dozing off are probably getting more viewers than Ugly Betty ever will. If you want to get your message out, YouTube is the place to do it. Into this mix comes EMI Records, who, in an about-face from the rest of the music industry, has just released a huge portion of songs and video clips from their catalogue for YouTube users to exploit free on their video creations.

This could be a boon for the families of people who do too much. For years, you’ve been wondering how to tell the ones you love that work/life balance is becoming an urgent matter. Now, you have famous musical artists to help you in your cause. Simply direct the workaholic in your life to your YouTube link, and give them a message they’ll never forget. Here are a few suggestions for getting the point across with a little help from EMI:

Norah Jones “Come Away With Me” – A little prodding about taking a freaking vacation for a change could not hurt. Of course, you will have to disabuse the person in question of the fantasy that they will take said vacation with Norah Jones.

Pink Floyd “Wish You Were Here” – A simple shot of the family at dinner, staring mournfully at the camera while this one plays…who would not be moved?

Keith Urban – Any song will do. This is the guy who got involved with Nicole Kidman, which makes him one degree away from Tom Cruise, which makes him an authority on people who don’t have it quite together.

The Beatles “Yellow Submarine” – A dual-purpose song. Can either indicate that you would rather your workaholic loved one live underwater than continue making your life miserable, or can represent a place you and the rest of the family could reside as an alternative to life above sea level with a nut case.

Queen “Another One Bites the Dust” – No comment.