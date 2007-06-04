YouTube Sponsors Rocketboom

According to NewTeeVee , Rocketboom is launching a new sponsorship system today, with the first participant being YouTube .

They also link to Andrew Baron’s personal blog, Dembot, where he gives some of his personal views and insights on how Rocketboom arrived at this sponsorship model.

Congrats to Drew, Kenyatta, Joanne & Ellie. Keep up the good work! 😀