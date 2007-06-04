My Case for the iPhone

The iPhone will go on sale June 29th. That leaves you approximately three weeks to convince your VP of Technology (or similar) to invest in one for you to use at work. I put a very quick memo together last week to my VP of technology and thought I would share the salient points with you.

Keep in mind, my arguments (below) are designed to convince my office to invest in iPhones as additional devices, not replacements for our Treo/MotorolaQ/Blackberry devices that people already have and use widely. Here you go: Reasons why our company should be purchasing iPhones: 1) We must be familiar with the leading edge communications/marketing technologies in the marketplace.. My agency helps its clients leverage the communications opportunities created by technology to enhance their brand, promote their causes/issues, enhance their reputation and respond (or prevent) crises. Because the audience is more connected, diverse, and sophisticated than ever before, we must find new and different techniques to be effective in reaching and engaging people around a product launch, important issue, or timely opportunity. One of the key elements to this is continually investing in the new, groundbreaking technologies that are definining the marketing and public relations space.

2) The iPhone will help us to expand our client service and create new new business opportunities. One of the key areas of our new media strategic offering is in the mobile space. Sales of the iPhone are projected to hit 4 million in the first year, approximately 6% of the consumer cell phone audience, making it one of the biggest launches in history. Teenagers in particular, are expected to purchase the iPhone as their primary communications device. We has several existing client relationships where one of the target audiences will likely include iPhone adopters and our understanding of how to use it, along with our understanding of how to integrate mobile opportunities more generally (which already exists), will expand our capabilities. Similarly, our ability to demonstrate and understanding of how to use the iPhone to expand campaign efforts will create new business opportunities and differentiate us from the competition. 3) We should be adopting the Apple design/communications sensibility…. Apple has always been a leader in the new media space. Their product and software design, as well as their marketing are innovative and highly regarded by audiences and advertisers alike. With the iPhone, Apple has done what many phone manufacturers have not been able to do, and that’s to make user interface practical, something you can figure out how to use just by looking at it, not by reading some stupid manual. To remain competitive, on the creative and new media fronts, we must recognize the influence that Apple has on the audience and advertising communities and work to understand the key elements of their sensibility. 4) It will help to expand our thought leadership opportunities… The iPhone will get significant coverage and attention in the year(s) to come. Creating an opportunity for our company to become an authority on the potential uses for the iPhone in the context of new media and public relations will create thought leadership opportunities for the agency. We will be able to propose articles, panels, and similar.

5) It is a good investment… The iPhone represents three devices in one: a cell phone, a wide-screen iPod with touch controls, and an Internet communications device. It will introduce a variety of new widget functionalities, camera and video capabilities, etc. We will be able to use it for functional communications, experimentation and learning, and presentations. The investment will pay huge dividends over time. These arguments aren’t particularly sophisticated — my goal was to relate them to the goals of my agency. Have you made the case to your company to invest in the iPhone yet? What arguments did you make? Anything you can add to my arguments, so I can make an even stronger case over the next several weeks? Direct of New Media, Cone Inc. • Boston, MA • breich@coneinc.com • www.coneinc.com