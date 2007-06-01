Is Your Board Bored?

Does your company have a Board of Directors? An Advisory Board? Do you sit on a Board? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should ask, “How Bored is your Board?” I facilitate many Board retreats and advisory Boards on formation and strategy. This past year, we have been called repeatedly to help Boards revamp, and “rewire” how they are “being”. A few of the questions that I get are: “How do we get our Board to be more engaged, do more, respond better?” “How do I attract great people to be on my Board?” “How do I get people off my Board?” Common complaints of Directors of Boards are low attendance, people not volunteering for projects, and members not coming to agreement. I am not surprised by these findings.

Historically, Boards in the early 1900’s, were predominantly male; the meetings were long and often involved a social aspect. Time was made in an executive’s day or evening to participate and it was often seen as a measure of status to be on a Board. We are not the same today.

Although there may be a measure of status belonging to certain Boards, people are taking stock of their lives and how they use their time. Every minute counts. Every second away from something that is “core” gets scrutinized. With the working day already extending to 10-12 hours, fitting time in to sit on a Board that does not add intrinsic value results in plummeting participation, particularly if there is no financial gain.

So, is your Board doomed? No, but you should be sure your Board is value-driven, for both your organization and for the members you are trying to attract.

Some questions to ask yourself are:

When was the last Board evaluation conducted?

Your Board should have an evaluation process at least once per year. Regular evaluation should be done for a number of reasons:

 To ensure that the vision and purpose of the Board is being met

 To continuously improve the organization’s work

 To ensure programs and services meet the expectations and objectives set for them, and to make changes if needed

 To be accountable to the community and the people served by the organization

 To meet the requirements of the constituents they serve

 To provide feedback to the staff and volunteers doing the work of the organizations