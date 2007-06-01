Doing Good Work is Hot

According to a new British survey , men are now so on guard about political correctness that they are refraining from complimenting the opposite sex at all. Not only that, while women admitted to appreciating a good compliment, almost 70 percent of them said they didn’t want to get that compliment from anyone but their partner, and that they felt most flattery from co-workers made them uncomfortable. Clearly, twenty years of sexist beer advertising has left the male population clueless about how to be genuine. I wouldn’t doubt that those same beer ads have half of these guys expecting Jell-O wrestling in the break room.

The article goes on to point out that the best way to restore the balance is to make the receiver of the compliment feel good about themselves. Well, the timing is just right for a re-adjustment of the male-female work dynamic, and one that the working world should have adopted a long time ago: work-performance based compliments. It evens out the playing field, and fellow employees can be clearer about why they are bothering to turn on the charm. So, you can safely lower your guards, workers, here are a few all-purpose, all-occasion, workplace-safe compliments, suitable for either sex:

“The ease and efficiency with which you alphabetize our important files leaves me breathless.”

“You know what’s really attractive about you? The way your management style has increased employee productivity while also improving morale.”

“What’s your sign? And I only ask because I want to know which Zodiac sign could be so incredibly competent in so many skill sets.”

“If I see you successfully multi-tasking without sacrificing efficiency one more time I think I’m going to swoon.”

“Rrrowrr. Are you always this capable of taking such full advantage of a 401K?”