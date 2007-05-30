Your Next Job Interview – Via Webcam?

Ray Sweger is a 25-year-old operations manager with a mid-market financial firm who landed the job he wanted 2,000 miles from home, not by flying out for an interview but by answering employment questions over a webcam.

Although video résumés are controversial and have not been accepted by corporate America, video interviews conducted over the Web or on videoconferencing systems have caught on quickly. Video interviews are considered a fast, cost-effective and excellent way to filter job candidates.

At first blush, it might seem like a double-standard. Why do hiring managers feel video is okay for interviews but not for résumés? In a word: control. It turns out that employers are comfortable using video for interviews when it’s clear that they can both control the process and save time and money by not having to fly (or even bring) in three candidates for every one they hire. Currently employed job candidates like it because they don’t have to miss work or travel just to complete a job interview.

“I love it primarily for the efficiency but one of the bonuses is there are people we wouldn’t have considered otherwise,” says Sweger’s new boss, Devin Thorpe, CEO, Thorpe Capital, a middle market investment banking firm in Salt Lake City. “We did an interview [for an internship] last night with a woman in Paris.” She had found a Web-based internship notice that Thorpe Capital placed with the nearby University of Utah’s career center, contacted the company, and within hours had completed the process online.

Interestingly, Sweger’s job interview with Thorpe Capital wasn’t live; instead, the answers were taped so that the Thorpe could watch it on his own time, hours after Sweger hit ‘submit’ on the web-based application. Thorpe uses a turnkey solution supplied by HireVue, a Salt Lake City-based company that provides the software, hardware, hosting plus advice to employers. HireVue ships out webcams to job applicants who lack the technology.

“We will compress the hiring cycle by making it easy for candidates to take interviews on their own time and employers don’t have to worry about time zone schedules or travel,” says Mark Newman, COO of HireVue. The Q&A approach solves one of the major problems found with video-résumés – it imposes structure on the production process and forces applicants to address the employer’s questions in a fixed period of time.

One catch is that job seekers are typically inexperienced at setting up or using webcams and usually don’t know how to make themselves seem professional in a cyber-setting. Penelope Trunk, a career columnist and author of Brazen Careerist, suggests that job candidates approach video carefully. “Get coaching if video is required, and if video is not required, skip it all together,” recommends Trunk. Her concern is that video might diminish a candidate’s chances of success.