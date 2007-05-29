Your Guide to the Summer Blockbusters

Being a fictional character, I like to believe I have some insight into other fictional situations. And so, with Memorial Day weekend officially over, and summer officially begun, I thought I would take a moment to reveal the underlying work/life realities behind the movies that will be shaking up the box-office for the rest of the summer. Here goes:

PIRATES OF THE CARIBEEAN: AT WORLD’S END. Any movie title with a colon in it implies that the same old patterns which paralyzed the characters in previous installments will likely rear their ugly heads again. Here, a group of misfits led by Captain Jack Sparrow overcompensate for a lack of skill sets demanded by an ever-changing job market by running from the real challenges of juggling work and family life and spending countless hours on the high seas, refusing to bathe and avoiding the truth about how metrosexuality can actually be an asset in today’s diverse workplace.

FANTASTIC FOUR: RISE OF THE SILVER SURFER. The surfer is an icon of ne’er-do-well non-conformity, but a silver surfer implies a level of hard work and dedication from which this slacker pastime may well benefit. It remains to be seen whether the Silver Surfer, clearly an overachiever, can learn from the Fantastic Four, a group of family members who have clearly learned to integrate work and life fairly well. Perhaps the silver guy will jeopardize this balance, forcing the FF into old patterns which previously paralyzed them emotionally. Hence, the colon in the title.

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD. Not much needs to be said here. John McLane feels like has to save the world, and that everything else in his life must take a back seat until he handles everything single-handedly. Sound familiar, spouses of workaholics?

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX. I don’t even want to hazard a guess as to how ill-equipped for the modern workplace a bunch of kids who grew up defeating evil in a magic academy will be. Once they enter the workforce, they’ll be lucky if they can keep from turning you into a pile of chalk during a bad six-month review, let alone allot any time for the loved ones in their life.

So, which of your all-time favorite films might actually be good commentaries on trying to integrate the different aspects of modern life?