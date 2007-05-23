No Job for Video Résumés Yet

Video résumés may seem like the next big thing to hit the job world but many hiring decision makers such as HR chiefs, recruiters and executives would rather hit the eject button than view another one.

Until video presented itself, the pre-interview screening process of comparing one résumé versus another was comfortably black & white and decidedly lacking in color. Consider the fairness of an automated résumé screening process where candidates with the right keywords rise to the top.

Still, it’s tempting to call video résumés a classic example of a disruptive technology that rubs old-school managers the wrong way. But it’s really not a technology issue – it’s more a matter of process. The video résumé potentially biases an otherwise imageless talent judgment by recruiters and hiring managers.

Aside from ethical considerations, video résumés lack standards for production, quality or content. Hiring managers complain that they tend to be funky, funny or offensive. The bottom line is that they often don’t reflect well upon the job candidate.

These variables mean that managers who review a video résumé don’t know whether they are about to view something promising or a waste of time. Best case, it takes substantially longer to view a video résumé than it does to read one or two pages of job history, education and accomplishments.

On the other hand, video isn’t the only possible visual bias that comes into play. Many job seekers have video links or photos up on their social media sites. “With a video résumé, a candidate’s face is there for everyone to see,” says Steve Guine, NY-based HR consultant and recruiter in the financial services field. “This makes it easy to reject a candidate out of hand.”

Boston Globe columnist Penelope Trunk, author of the new book, Brazen Careerist, makes the case against video résumés: