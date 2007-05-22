A Few Juicy Rumors To Keep Things Interesting

While waiting for Tom Stern to come up with a new storyline for the me, the cartoon character CEO DAD, I have plenty of time to overhear what’s going on out there, and sneak my opinions into this blog posting with some regularity. So, when I overheard Tom talking about one of this week’s top stories involving a blog, naturally my ears pricked up. (And if you’ve ever seen what cartoon pricked-up ears look like, you know how important this was). You’ve probably all heard that a mere rumor started on one of the more popular tech blogs, Engadget (that two of Apple’s big products, one of which is the IPhone, would be severely delayed getting to market), led to a dip in Apple’s stock. Before now, I had no idea of the influence of the blogosphere, and so, without wasting any more time on my new-found power, here are a few untrue rumors to spice up the rest of the week:

–Now that the Saudis have bought GE’s plastics division, all future DVD copies of “The Graduate” will contain an enhanced scene in which the head of a representative of the Saudi Government is digitally inserted onto the body of veteran character actor Murray Hamilton and delivers the classic movie line “plastics” to Dustin Hoffman in Arabic.

–Sumner Redstone and Paris Hilton will heat things up on “Dancing with the Stars” when they both do a scantily-clad pole dance to the accompaniment of Duke Ellington’s little-known early version of “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

–After Intel’s “60 Minutes” announcement that they hope to supply children in developing countries with low-cost laptop computers, rival newsman Bill O’Reilly will break a story about how he hopes to supply children in developing countries with a lifetime supply of bile, vitriol and sketchy facts.

–New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who just officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, has a Flowbee* in his garage.

There’s as many opportunities for erroneous Internet information as there are stars in the sky. Got any you’d like to get started?