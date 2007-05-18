Wacked-Life Balance

Okay, so you’ve been doing all right. You remembered your anniversary, you stopped at the supermarket and called home on the cell phone to see if they were out of milk, you even sprang for the Dora The Explorer bounce house at the last party. It really feels like you’ve got this work-life balance thing down. But you’ve been cocky. Because for some reason, people still seem ticked off at you. Maybe you are missing out on the warning signs. You’ve been lulled into a false sense of security, and you’re not catching those behaviors that tell the world you still have a long way to go to get balanced. See if any of these ring a bell:

1.Unconscious multi-tasking. For example, you attempt to cover the fact that you are trying to brush your teeth and make love to your spouse at the same time by saying you always foam at the mouth when you’re aroused.

2.After a fight with your spouse, you decide it would be healthier to give each other some space. So you go to Spain.

3.An hour into attending anger management, you are voted class president.

4.You have replaced your power-point presentations with a DVD of “Predator.”

5.At the drive-thru, you are unaware that you just ordered a Double Stressed Out Hell Burger, Living a Lie Fries, and a medium Sprite.

6.You take up meditation, but keep chanting the mantra “losers will bend to my will.”

7.When asked to recall the happiest day of your life, you blow past the birth of your first child and go directly to the invention of the Blackberry.

8.The dog starts sniffing your butt to find out if you are friend or foe.

9.Your children bring you to show and tell as an example of a dinosaur.

10. Workaholics Anonymous adds a 13th step just for you.

These are just a few of the warning signs that you have not gotten quite as far as you might like. A wise man once said that change happens gradually. So hurry up and figure that out, will you?