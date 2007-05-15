The Brand Called Sree

The best personal branders it seems live more than one life.

Take Sree Sreenivasan who at age 37 has accomplished enough for 12 lives and in the process become an Internet phenom and the brand, “Sree.”

Dean of students and new media professor at Columbia University’s Journalism School, WNBC-TV’s tech reporter, co-founder of the South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA), weekly columnist for Poynter.org, blogger…You get the idea. It’s an endless list.

Besides being a marvel of personal achievement, Sree, by dint of hard work, personal generosity, savvy and smarts has distinguished himself in a field, academia, known more for its blahs than its wows.

Recognizing that “the days are gone when you can rely on your work to speak for itself,” Sree has branded himself by becoming a “go to guy” when it comes to journalists dealing with South Asia, minority news and technology.

“I didn’t set off to become known in these areas,” he says. “Instead I set off to help people in these areas.”

Like all great personal branders, Sree understands that the currency of branding is connectivity. Serving as a sort of a personal Google for the uninitiated, Sree is artful at providing information, no strings attached, and at connecting disparate people. As he puts it, “The key is giving information when it doesn’t benefit you. That’s what people remember and what wins you their trust.”