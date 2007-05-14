Leading Ideas: Follow What’s True — For You

“Don’t let your special character and values, the secret that you know and no one else does, the truth – don’t let that get swallowed up by the great chewing complacency.” — Aesop (620-560 BC), Greek fabulist

Your personal truth. It’s a feeling. Before you can even put it into words, it’s there. It’s a knowing about who you need to be – and what you need to be doing. Sometimes it’s unclear. And when it is, the great chewing complacency of the world will try to rip it from your grasp. It will offer you mediocrity in return. Don’t take it. Trust the feeling – however faint. It will grow stronger. It will get clearer.

Your personal truth is a path. One of the most powerful ways to clarify it is to share it with others – even if you don’t know what you’re saying at first. Just get it out of your head. This does 3 important things. It makes it more real. It allows others to help you develop it. And it gives you momentum. “For years, I’ve had a gut sense about the path I should be on,” a client recently shared. “I’ve never done anything with it because it’s been so unclear. Now I realize I’ve had it backwards all this time. Clarity doesn’t show up before you take the path. It shows up as a result.”

Try This:

1. Find more opportunities to talk about the inklings in your mind.

2. Here’s a fun one – the next time someone asks you how you’re doing, don’t give them a stock answer. Instead, tell them about some ideas you’re thinking about. It usually catches them off guard. And it makes for interesting conversation.

3. Explicitly ask people for input.

4. Become better at realizing when you’re stuck in your own head and “thinking alone” too much.

5. Keep finding ways to bring your most important thoughts and feelings to the light of day.

6. In time, move your talk to action.