The Fourth Sector

By Chris Rabb1 minute Read

In last Sunday’s New York Times, the front page story in its SundayBusiness Section addresses the burgeoning “fourth sector”.

What is this so-called fourth sector, you ask?

Well, if there are the public, private and non-profit (or “independent”) sectors, then this new breed of socially responsible hybrid entities makes up the fourth sector.

The fourth sector apparently is what I have previously alluded to as “social enterprises” or what this article has also referred to as “for-benefit” companies. (Clearly, a marketing guru didn’t come up with that moniker.)

While the article is well worth reading and sharing with others, I was left thinking that regardless how noble social entrepreneurs’ intentions are, until this new enlightened class of capitalists is truly inclusive and equitably funded, the gaping socio-economic gaps that persist in this divided nation will not soon be closed.

