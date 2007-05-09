Six Degrees of Separation…or Is It Two Or Three?

Who do you know who knows…? Years ago one of the first shampoo commercials said it perfectly. Tell two friends, who tell two friends and so on and so on.

It’s quite something how an idea or concept can be shared world-wide within a few degrees of separation. A month or so ago, there was a blog post about LinkedIn. I am a firm believer in business networking. One of the bonuses of being on LinkedIn is the ability to ask questions of those on the service. Many of the answers generate dialogue, collaboration and partnerships for projects or research. I can’t tell you how much valuable information I’ve gotten through this service.

It’s about connections. Who do I know who I could connect with someone else I know in order for them to succeed in their realms? We witnessed that this past week at The Conversation Among Masters, inaugural conference of Master Coaches from all over the world. Within that conference we launched The Coach Initiative. The mission is “To be the central gathering point where professional Coaches can volunteer their experience and expertise in support of global projects that focus on the betterment of the human condition and uplifting the human spirit. The Coach Initiative holds the value that professional Coaching has the ability to increase both personal and professional effectiveness, contentment and success of committed clients (“coachees”).”

This is where the power of connections is so evident. I started contacting my colleagues all over the world, blogged about it in my own blog and was asked to guest blog on other’s Blogs. And so it begins. The power of people connecting people has been invaluable in my profession, my creative work and for my clients, colleagues and friends and can help you attain a level of mastery in your field beyond your dreams. If we connect people who can support us in our passions and us in theirs, it gives a whole new meaning to open source. It can create strong, cohesive global working groups. Location doesn’t matter any more because technology can connect us. Think bigger. Think beyond your geographical box. The saying “The world is our oyster” has never been as true as it is in this day and age.

My Research and Development team is made up of people from all professions, not just executive coaching. Break the box in that way as well and you’ll be amazed at the world wide community you create.

Who can you support where you both grow, develop and attain mastery in each of your fields?