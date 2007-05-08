Google and You

It was all over the Internet recently. Google, the brand you can’t taste, feel, smell or hold, had climbed to top of the heap, surpassing Microsoft as the number one brand in the world. So blared the headline from a study by Millard Brown that identifies the most powerful brands in the world.

So what can a phenomenon like Google mean for personal branders like us who are stuck in the day-to-day, not the stratosphere?

Joann Seddon, global CEO of Millard Brown Optimor, the firm’s finance and ROI arm, said of the brand study, “Success stories from this year’s BRANDZ™ Top 100 demonstrate that winning brands leverage major market trends effectively to create business value. Strong brands are capable of extending into areas of opportunity to access new revenue streams and to help businesses respond to market changes.”

It bears repeating. Success comes to those who leverage market trends to create business value.

Like many great innovators, Google in blazing a new path has changed the game for everyone.

Greg Miller, president of Marketcom PR, recently wrote in BullDog Reporter:

“Google has upset the PR paradigm. It’s much harder to control information. It’s much harder to get out ahead of bad news. And every piece of public information about your company—the good, the bad, the ugly—lives on the Web more or less forever.”