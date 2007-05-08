The Good, The Bad and the Wireless

Never let it be said, that Frank Pitt is not ahead of the curve. Or, to put it another way, never let it be said that Frank Pitt is behind the curve. I may not really exist, I may be just a character made up by Tom Stern, but I have been endowed with…well, ideas anyway. I can’t vouch for being endowed with anything else, since a comic strip is a fairly flat universe. Anyway, checking a recent edition of the Journal, I discovered that a whole raft of organizations are starting to offer their own cell phone plans.

It’s a way of offering a needed product to people who have a loyalty to any number of things. For example, there is a Boston Red Sox fan cell phone provider. They are sure to make a fortune in replacement phones, since many will be damaged by being thrown-up on in the Fenway Park bleacher seats. There’s another cell phone plan for business-owner Moms, another for film buffs, another for yoga enthusiasts (the latter being another boon in replacement phones, along with the oft-asked question “how did you get it stuck there in the first place?”)

Not to be outdone, we’ll soon be launching the CEO DAD Wireless Plan. Here are some of its special features:

FREE CALLS TO EVERYONE ELSE IN YOUR NETWORK. Pysche! You don’t have anybody in your network, you overworked, no-time-for-a-personal-life nut!

4 FREE ANYTIME MINUTES. You’ll damn well pay for the rest. Makes a man of you. Helps you learn the value of money. Harumph.

OPTIONAL TEXT MESSAGING. Srry, I’m ovr 25, hvnt rlly mastrd this hole txt mssg thng.