Happy Quatro de Mayo!

On May 5, 1862, the Battle of Puebla was waged in Mexico, and General Ignacio Zaragosa’s army scored a decisive victory against the French occupational forces. This was, of course, the event we celebrate today as Cinco de Mayo. Much like on St. Patrick’s Day, another non-official holiday commemorating something much deeper than drinking to excess, Cinco de Mayo is often used as an excuse to…drink to excess. It seems we imbalanced humans would rather not deal with the more significant, life-changing aspects of most of the holidays we honor. Much like in our lives, when something truly important is going on, we do anything we can to keep things light, and avoid the emotional component. I say, if we’re going to do that, let’s deliberately trivialize all the holidays we can. With that in mind, on this May 4th, or Quatro de Mayo if you will, here are some actual events we might consider throwing a party for.