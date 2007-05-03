Have you found yourself?

If you have embraced the fact that you would like to have some control of these bits, then enter the identity aggregator Ziki. Launched one year ago, Ziki fills the need of some shameless self promotion or the technical crowd will call it aggregation. This is a place where you claim control of your identity by claiming your name and posting links and feeds to your regular online content. An interesting twist to this is an entry to the competitive world of search. Through the linking to your other sites and content, you help to elevate your overall findability of your Ziki and other content pages. On the geek factor, you will also have the option of promoting your identity with a Google AdWord – or paid search listing (I am not the talented fabric or wallpaper designer I share a name with). I find this actually to be very practical and less novel as like with many other social communities, there is a growing interaction between others using the service and certainly a simple and effective method of promotion for any business to give a lift to there site findability.