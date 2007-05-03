Are Business Books Useless?

I handed in the first draft manuscript of a book that I have written about the future of media and communications to my editor last week.

The day after I sent everything off, I read this post from Seth Godin:

Every year, more than a thousand new ‘business’ books get published in the US. Not textbooks or manuals, but general interest books about how to do business better.

Some sell a few hundred copies. Some sell a few hundred thousand. One or two might sell a million. Out of a potential audience of 30 or 40 million white collar workers in the US.

He goes on to talk about how most business books are useless — except for his own of course — and that the conversation about how to be successful in business needs to change.

Are all business books useless?

My book is a business book, but not that kind of business book — you know, the “73 things every person must do to succeed” type of book. I deliberately stopped short of making specific recommendations for how someone should market or manage their organization. Why? I don’t know who is reading the book. I don’t know what their audience looks like. I don’t know what they are trying to accomplish. I want someone to read my book and get value out of it, but the best thing I can do is help them to think not tell them how to act.

What do you look for in a business book? What business books have you read lately that were particularly helpful to you?