Are Business Books Useless?

I handed in the first draft manuscript of a book that I have written about the future of media and communications to my editor last week.
The day after I sent everything off, I read this post from Seth Godin:
Every year, more than a thousand new ‘business’ books get published in the US. Not textbooks or manuals, but general interest books about how to do business better.
Some sell a few hundred copies. Some sell a few hundred thousand. One or two might sell a million. Out of a potential audience of 30 or 40 million white collar workers in the US.
He goes on to talk about how most business books are useless — except for his own of course — and that the conversation about how to be successful in business needs to change.
Are all business books useless?
My book is a business book, but not that kind of business book — you know, the “73 things every person must do to succeed” type of book. I deliberately stopped short of making specific recommendations for how someone should market or manage their organization. Why? I don’t know who is reading the book. I don’t know what their audience looks like. I don’t know what they are trying to accomplish. I want someone to read my book and get value out of it, but the best thing I can do is help them to think not tell them how to act.
What do you look for in a business book? What business books have you read lately that were particularly helpful to you?
My hope is that my book, when it comes out in November, will start of a conversation about how organizations can truly leverage new media to better serve their audience. But I can’t have a conversation by myself. So, as I think about how to promote the book, make the information accessible to people, and make myself available to debate and discuss my arguments, I’m curious what you think I should do. What would be helpful? What would compel you to read my book, over all the other business books that will be released at the same time?
I’m interested to hear. Leave a comment or drop me an email when you get a chance. Thanks.
