Generated Wisdom

In many organizations wisdom is generated but not captured. Teams amass an incredible amount of wisdom which isn’t captured or catalogued for subsequent teams and future use. Knowledge transfer is a constant struggle, especially for many organizations that bring in consultants to do long term work. Once they leave, the knowledge leaves with them.

How can you not only capture organizational wisdom at all levels, but have it readily available to use as a resource and build on to create organizational excellence? Think of how much time and money is wasted when you have to start from scratch time and time again. This, however is the status quo for many an organization.

In a world where technology is a part of everything we do, we should be able to catalogue this wisdom and ‘bank’ it to be built upon, honed, and changed as needed so this knowledge becomes part of the organizational structure.

Knowledge is power. That’s a given. How an organization captures and integrates this wisdom is what makes it stand out in a crowd. Any organization that lets its wisdom evaporate only to start anew will be wasting time, energy and money instead of becoming masterful and known experts in their fields. This is not only unsustainable but damaging to its overall success.

Every retreat, strategy session, project and program should be captured, documented and archived for future use and background material to use as a foundation for future growth.

If you can’t afford the resources to start capturing and cataloguing this information bring in a student to work on it. It’s a cost effective method and the student you train now can be your executive of the future. Coach them now and they’ll be ready to hit the floor running if you bring them on board.

Just think of the massive project archiving the internet is, but the Wayback Machine is a testament to what’s possible. I realize that’s on a global scale but if that’s possible anything is.