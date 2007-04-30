Do the Brits have executive pay spot on?

As recently reported in The Guardian , “a proposal to give American shareholders a British-style vote on executive pay was overwhelmingly approved by the [House of Representatives].”

While some critics say this legislation lacks the substance and compliance measures to address the root causes of this escalating concern, it is yet another indicator of a society slowly, but surely scrutinizing the impact of the widening wealth gap in this country.

This legislation comes in light of a slew of international studies that conclude the effects of inequality are greater than the mere impact of poverty alone.

It is sad that it takes these academic tomes and conference to aver what is already quite evident to the majority of people on this planet: that everyone deserves a truly equal chance to survive and thrive.