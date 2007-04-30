Do You Have the Right Mindset for Success?

Don’t make up your mind about this until all the facts are in.

Carol S. Dweck, author of Mindset, the New Psychology of Success, contends that your success or failure in life, career and relationships is attributable to a fixed or growth mindset. The fixed mindset believes that your personal qualities – intelligence, personality and character – are set in stone. The growth mindset believes that your qualities can improve with effort and experience.

A fixed mindset can sidetrack your career – especially if you’re working for someone who views his or her subordinates as incapable of growing. Of course, says Dweck, a psychology professor at Stanford University, leaders with a growth mindset are willing to admit when they are wrong and adapt to changing information.

People with a fixed mindset are: Inaccurate at gauging their own abilities

Feel that their intelligence level cannot change

Are judgmental yet misread other’s ability to grow and change

Perhaps the only thing more challenging for your career than having a fixed mindset is working for somebody who has one. “In a fixed mindset, it’s not just proving you can do the job and you have the skills, you feel you have to prove over and over how smart, talent or infallible you are,” says Dweck. “That can substitute for doing things that stretch you or doing things that are good for the company.”

If you’re interviewing for a position, and you want to avoid working for a fixed mindset boss, see if the manager will let you speak to some of his or her direct reports. Here’s what Dweck recommends that you discover about your potential boss:

Is this someone who can take critical feedback?

Is this someone who welcomes the skill of others or feels threatened by them?

Is he or she a mentor?

Is this someone who notices or acknowledges when you improve?

Does this person treat people fairly?

Does this person focus more on identifying or nurturing talent?

As a job candidate, Dweck says she would look “for whether the person talks about ‘turning loose talented people,’ which is a fixed mindset, versus hiring people with potential and then saying ‘we’re committed to developing their skills.'” Also, she suggests asking the employer about what kind of training and mentoring programs they offer (if any) to employees.

Fortunately, there is a therapy to treat managers with a fixed mindset.