Are you Linking In?

As a “one toe in the water” user of Linkedin., the online professional networking site, I recently read a great post on using it to build your personal brand from career coach Wendy Terwelp. If you haven’t checked it out, I’ve urged you to do so.

Just created my public profile custom address on LinkedIn.

Very cool: http://www.linkedin.com/in/wendyterwelp. You can use LinkedIn in many ways for personal branding:

1. Invite your clients, business partners, affiliates, professional organization members, etc. to join.

2. Write a thorough profile so members get an idea of who you are, what you do, your interests, and your brand.

3. Add a picture.

4. My personal fave, ask for recommendations. People are fantastic and want to help you. And you can use the recommendations in many ways for your business – including popping them onto your website.

5. If you’re in job search mode, the recommendations can be linked into your resume. This creates instant access to references.

