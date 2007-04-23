Take My Memo, Please

Here we are kicking off Administrative Professionals Week. This is the week when the work-life balance challenged realize that someone kindly invented a holiday so that they would not forget the people who help their workplaces run smoothly. This, of course, makes perfect sense. You don’t want to forget someone you pay, after all. They might turn on you during a full moon. This means that for the powers that be to invent a holiday that insures we honor our own families, it will make much more sense to them if the spouse and kids are drawing a decent salary, perhaps with bennies and a 401K to boot. Even mothers and fathers only get a day. Professionals get a week. And there is no children’s day. Never mind that my wife just chimed in from the other room that no money would be worth what I put her through anyway, the point is work has once again trumped life. Interestingly, a Google search on this topic yields not a bunch of links to why we should revere our employees, but a preponderance of links to floral and greeting card companies, as well as the tidbit that the commemoration itself was the brainchild of an executive at Young & Rubicam in 1952. Sounds to me like someone realized the notion of honoring the American worker could be good for business. Sure, there had to have been some honest appreciation for professional secretaries mixed in, but if capitalism can thrive during the love-fest, it’s a win-win!