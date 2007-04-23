The Day After Yesterday, Now What

In the days and weeks leading up to Earth Day, businesses of all shapes and sizes jumped on the environmental bandwagon. Home Depot announced a line of environmentally friendly products and handed out a million energy efficient lightbulbs to customers for free over the weekend. Television networks and movie studios are rolling out green-themed storylines in their new shows this fall. The media got into the game as well with dozens of magazines publishing green issues and institutions like The Washington Post and National Geographic launching unique “green” content sites (the Washington Post’s new site, for example, is http://sprig.com).

And that is just the tip of the iceberg (again, no pun intended)

Consumers are demanding these changes and are willing to take action at the check out counter if it is necessary. According to research released last week by Cone Inc (full disclosure: I am the Director of New Media for Cone) “Americans are calling on companies to be proactive in their day-to-day operations when it comes to the environment” and solid majorities support meaningful company actions including:

– Reducing pollution through office and manufacturing operations- 71%

– Designing products/packaging with more environmentally-friendly contents and minimal packaging- 69%

– Distributing and transporting products more efficiently- 69%

– Communicating environmental efforts to consumers and employees so each group can support those efforts- 62%

– Donating money to environmental causes- 59%

– Lobbying for environmentally-friendly policies- 57%

It is still unclear whether companies who are launching these initiatives are doing so becasue they are truly concerned about the impact they are having on the environment or because there is a huge market opportunity in this space. I am less concerned about the motivation driving corporate action in the green space than I am about the actions themselves. It would be nice if the global business community really was in it for the right reasons – and many are – but it is enough for me that they are starting to take action.