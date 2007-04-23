Why Job Seekers Should Read Annual Reports

In this post-Enron era of mandated transparency, corporate annual reports offer greater insights to a broader range of stakeholders, not just investors.

Though annual reports suffer from an excess of glossy prose and disclosures, savvy corporations realize that it’s not just financial analysts and investors reading between the lines. Increasingly, job candidates are mining annual reports to better equip themselves for interviews and to gauge the corporate culture.

“The strongest candidates are the ones that dig into annual reports,” says Lori Blackman, president of DNL Global, a Dallas-based recruiting firm. “The job candidates’ objective should be to help grow the company.”

Here are some questions job seekers should keep in mind when reading an annual statement:

Is the company profitable? Which lines of business turn a profit and which underdeliver?

What are the company’s biggest business or market-driven challenges?

Does the company focus solely on executive compensation or does it tout an equity distribution plan for rank and file workers, too?

Does the company discuss its commitment to talent management?

Does the company express a preference for home-grown rather than acquired talent?

Does the company have a commitment to global diversity? Is this commitment reflected in their choices of directors and executives?

Does the company have a viable global growth strategy?

Is the company committed to building greener, more energy efficient operations?

Does the company support volunteerism and creative philanthropy?

Profitability. The good news is you don’t have to be an MBA or financial analyst to make sense of the numbers. There are a wide range of articles on the web and various books available about how to read financial statements and annual reports. If a company is privately held, it is not required to disclose its financial results, however, few companies keep their success a state secret and there may be press releases or newsletters available that share the information.

Sharing the wealth. Few companies take the opportunity to talk about what they do for employees, apart from discussions about funding pensions or other required disclosures. This is a mistake. Job seekers are potential stakeholders who want to know what’s in it for them, too.