Get Off the Bench and In the Game!

We already know the success that this women’s basketball team achieved on the court. And, in the face of the disparaging comments made by Don Imus, these young women continued to show up as winners, even after they left the locker room. Throughout the ordeal, the team remained calm and respectful, even though I am sure they wanted to rant and rave. They handled things privately, and with care, although I imagine they were experiencing great pain and hurt. They never once went on the attack, became verbose or pointed fingers. Instead, they met with Don Imus privately; after the meeting, they said little, beyond stating that it was a productive conversation and that they now called the matter closed.

Imagine if our businesses operated with this same degree of professionalism and integrity, when faced with a difficult situation – responding calmly, quietly, respectfully and without blame, rancor, name-calling or finger pointing.

For many years, trainers, consultants and industry professionals have been making the analogy between sports teams and corporate work teams. I was in a bookstore last week and noticed that this phenomenon is even more pronounced today – every sport possible is now in on it. Football great Vince Lombardi may have been a pioneer in this trend, but now we have titles such as: Strike Three: How Baseball Can Help Your Team Dynamic and Coach to Coach: Business Lessons From The Locker Room. From Tiger Woods to Lou Holtz, everyone is weighing in on how to make the analogy between their sport and your success as a team leader. I, for one, have not often succumbed to the sport’s analogy mantra in my training, mostly because I don’t know that much about sports, but also because it has been “done,” so-o-o-o done! However, my thinking has changed and my lack of support for sport team analogy is going to stop. The truth is that when I started to really look and read through some of these books, I realized that it is not just marketing. A lot of what’s being said makes good sense and does connect to work teams in the workplace!



What lessons can we learn from sports?

Hire a coach, not a director:

What’s the difference? Coaches guide, inspire, encourage, teach, train and manage performance. What they do not do is make the play or take the credit. When you coach, you are growing people and helping them to come up with their own game plan. People respond to coaches far better than directors. Ask any great athlete and they will talk about the great coaching they have received during their rise to glory. Who would you rather work for?

Recruit the best:

This seems to be obvious, however, you would be surprised how few managers and leaders really know how to effectively interview and select the best people. Additionally, some managers do not want to hire the best for fear he/she will take their place. The first situation is a skill set that can be learned and the second is just plain foolish thinking. If you have the second problem, this kind of manager needs to be routed out of your organization immediately, as this behavior will not set your organization up for future success.