Imus and Customer Service Redux

Here’s Dilenschneider’s take: “From the get-go, Imus should have and could have been out there in-person – at Rutgers, in the Afro-American community, etc.

In addition, he could have dug down deep inside himself where true contrition resides. I didn’t see that and neither did those whose opinion counted. From that deep inside would have come an authentic plea for mercy.”

Being out there in person is something a lot of companies and individuals should be doing as well. Companies spend millions of dollars to promote themselves and establish a personal brand. And then when a customer has the nerve to contact them, they too often vanish.

Previously, I wrote about the deafness of telephone retailer Hello Direct – which hasn’t a clue how to handle customer problems. Now, I am adding another company to the “Personal Branding Hall of Shame.” Welcome Apple. That beloved brand must have a worm crawling around inside it when it comes to customer service.

Here’s my Apple customer horror story.

I received a $50 iTunes music card as a promotion. When I entered the scratch-off code online to redeem my card, I was told that the number I entered was invalid. No big deal I thought. How wrong that turned out to be.

First, I called Apple’s customer service only to be told to send an email to customer service. You heard that right. You call to get help and are told to email..

I wrote customer service. Not just once but twice. And all I got for my troubles was an automated response saying someone would get back to me within a few days. And then heard nothing.