According to Yvette Alberdingkthijm of the Joost blog, CBS has signed with Joost:

CBS has signed a deal with Joost to make top current and classic programming available for free, to our viewers. That means that you will soon have on-demand access to programs like CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, CBS Evening News, CBS Sportsline, Survivor and much more.

Bill Cammack • New York City • Freelance Video Editor • alum.mit.edu/www/billcammack