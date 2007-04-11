Download New Joost 0.9.2 Beta

Apologies to all – but we’ve got a new Joost version 0.9.2 ready for you

– as your old 0.9.1 is no longer working (with a very unfriendly error

message as well).

You can login and download the new 0.9.2 here:

http://www.joost.com/download

Our apologies for this – but this is all part of being a beta.

As you may know – we use SSL technology to protect your privacy. Once

every other year or so these certificates need to be renewed. That

moment came, for the first time in our existence, yesterday.

Unfortunately we did not realize that we had a copy hardwired into the

0.9.1 client by accident.

Hence this new 0.9.2 build.

We’ve also taken the opportunity to upgrade all our Long Term Storage

machines; they are more than 4 times as efficient now. So if you have

experienced any stuttering in the past – do try again and tell us if our

fixes have worked.

Thanks a lot,

Dirk-Willem, Joost