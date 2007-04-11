Innovation: Back to the Future

Air passengers love tech that makes their lives easier, such as the tech that supplies entertainment on an otherwise boring flight. When air technology providers get their acts together, carriers soar. Other times they don’t.

Boeing missed the mark when it went too far into the future with its elaborate service to deliver on-the-fly Internet access (the buzz phrase is “in-flight connectivity”). Boeing called it, modestly, Connexion By Boeing; but the marketing folks behind this broadband service evidently “connexed” with their target audience about as well as they could spell.

Nevertheless, as the character Marty McFly asserted in the 1985 futurist flick whose name I have appropriated for the title of this blog post, “If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”

Or so Boeing thought.

So where did it fail? BusinessWeek Online’s Jo Best pinpointed a host of problems in her excellent analysis “Whither Airline Broadband?”