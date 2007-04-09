Professional Presentation Pointers: Part Three – Nonverbal Communication

Ok, you’ve gotten an assignment to deliver that presentation and you’re well into the preparation process. You understand that preparation is key ( read my 1st installment in this series ) and you also understand that stage fright goes with the territory (read about that here ).

Today is about technique – nonverbal technique to be precise, how you say what you say. Basically, nonverbal communication give your words meaning because let’s face it, standing up there doing a data dump is not necessarily going to engage your audience. I don’t care how much they need to know about the Future of Technology as it Pertains to 1st World Economics in the Year 2012.

The job of a business speaker is to inform, engage and entertain, not necessarily in that order. Clients are always worried about that last directive, that if they try too hard to be entertaining, they’ll come off as too slick. I have never seen this happen. I have, however, seen audiences in various states of, shall we say, “relaxation.” Audience members playing with their hair, reading, thumbing their Blackberrys or, worst of all, nodding off is something to be avoided. So how do you keep people awake and interested? One major way is via careful and deliberate use of nonverbal communication.

Following is a list of the primary nonverbal codes and how to use them so that your message has the very best chance of being heard.

• Voice. The most loaded of the codes, vocal characteristics include tone, expression, volume, rate, pace and accent/dialect issues. The most important of this list is expression. Utilize a wide range of pitch and vary it. A voice that has a lot of variety is the opposite of a monotone, which has, unfortunately, become fashionable in business. Next is rate of speech. A moderate rate, punctuated by appropriate pauses is next most important. Mastering just these two aspects of the voice will infuse your delivery with a level of power and energy that will compensate for other, perhaps weaker skills.

• Hands. Hands and arms should be in almost constant motion. The next time you are having an informal conversation, observe how your hands and others’ hands move. That’s what should be happening on the platform. Avoid placing hands in pockets, folding arms, or putting them behind your back. Down at your sides is the place they should start. By the way, for some reason, this position feels terrible, but looks good. Also be careful that you don’t use a single gesture too much. If you’re having difficulty, it’s a fine idea to choreograph some moves. Often, that’s enough to get you going.