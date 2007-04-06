PodCamp NYC Starts Today!

Hi everyone, Eric Skiff here. We’re having a bit of trouble with our email service, and we’re currently not able to send mail to the PodCampNYC list. We’re working hard to get it back online so we can get everyone the pertinent info for Friday and Saturday, but in the meantime I’ll be starting to put some of the info here on the blog. If you use a feed reader, you can subscribe to the rss feed for this blog to get updates as we put them out. We’ll also be putting out late-breaking updates throughout the event on the PodCampNYC twitter account.

Schedule Info

With over 100 talks in 12 different rooms, this event is going to be AMAZING! You can now view the schedules and subscribe to them via Google Calendar or iCal.

Links, and instructions for using the calendars are here:

http://www.podcampnyc.org/wiki/index.php?title=Session_Schedule_Calendar_Links

You can also download the scheudle as a big, single page PDF.

If you’ve been to another unconference, having the schedule set in advance might seem a little foreign. Often, unconferences are scheduled by filling in a grid on the wall at the event itself. Because of the sheer number of speakers and attendees we felt that in order to create the best experience for everyone we had to focus on making good use of our space and getting sessions arranged in a sensible way.

That said, we do want to encourage ad hoc presentations and last-minute discussions. This is your event, we’re simply doing our best to facilitate. To help foster spontaneous events, Christopher S. Penn will be hosting a “mashboard’ at his sponsor table. Be sure to check out his booth if you’d like to schedule a talk not on the “official” schedule and see what other people are putting up on the board.

Chris has also put together a fantastic “Unofficial Guide to PodCampNYC.” It’s a printable PDF with maps of NYC and the hotel, sessions schedules, local restaurants, and much more. You can download the guide here:

http://www.financialaidpodcast.com/2007/03/31/the-unofficial-guide-to-podcamp-nyc/

We’ve only got a few more days between now and PodCampNYC. I’m looking forward to getting to see lots of familiar faces and meet many new friends there!

See you Friday!

Eric Skiff

Co-organizer, PodCampNYC

Tags:podcampnyc