Innovation: Have Tribe, Will Travel

People have been doing it in great numbers ever since air travel became affordable.

Jets collapse space and time. As more travelers travel farther and faster than ever before, travel companies need to time-warp forward to uncover future-defining trends.

That’s why here at Amadeus we have done just that by peering a decade and more ahead to discern air travel patterns. We’ve issued a report which even has a nifty name — “Future Traveller Tribes 2020” — and it’s a good read.

Reading the future is what I and my colleagues do in developing the advanced technology data systems that leading-edge carriers like British Airway and Qantas are now using.

Our study found that travelers are sorting themselves into “traveler tribes,” or key emerging consumer groups.