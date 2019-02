Calling all Beta-Testers… The latest version of Joost (version 0.9) is now available to download.

Channels include Warner Brothers, IndyCar Series, Lazy TV, National Geographic, MTV, Comedy Central, Gamestar TV, Indieflix Premier Hits…….

There’s also a new login procedure, that allows you to select a unique user name, so sign up soon so you can get the name you want! 😀

