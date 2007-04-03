Letting Sports Information Spread

This is one of the great weeks of the sports year. Monday marked the opening of the Major League Baseball season and the finale of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Tonight the women will crown their own NCAA basketball champion. And Thursday, in Augusta, Georgia, the best golfers in the world will tee off for the the first major tournament of the year, The Masters.

Online sports reporting and discussion is big business — fantasy sports leagues are a $1.5 billion business that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. And, thousands of sports blogs and other sites are buzzing around the clock with debates about everything from wins and losses to trades and scandals. But all is not well in the world of sports.

The New York Times reported this morning that the Pan American Games, an Olympic-style multi-sport event held every four years between competitors from all nations of the Americas, was banning blogging. This is the latest in a growing trend where the governing bodies for athletic competition around the world impose strict curbs on the flow of information online.

The reason: money.

Sports organizations have two options in responding to the growing influence of technology in the media space — they can hold their ground, cling to control, and hope that the world fan base will be satisfied with what they are given (in dribs and drabs separated by lots of commercials). Or, they can recognize that the sports experience is only enhanced by a free-flow of information and work instead to support the millions of athletes and fans to spread the gospel of sports.

Which do you think they will choose? A quote from this morning’s article: