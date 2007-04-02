SING YOUR WAY TO WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Sing-a-longs make everything more fun. Long car rides. Campfires. Visits to the emergency room.
Today, a simple, swinging little number that came to me while I was in the shower. My wife could have wished that inspiration had struck before she finished putting on her make up. Shower steam was bad enough, she said, without the extra hot air coming from my diaphragm. Anyway, may it inspire you as it did me:
SUNG TO THE TUNE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Start spreading the news
I’m leaving my desk
I’m gonna take a walk and do
Less Work, Less Work
My overtime brain
Is too often mush
It’s time to take a yoga class
Less Work, Less Work
I want to wake up after actually getting sleep
And not make ten business calls
Before brushing my teeth
These children of mine
Along with my spouse
Have threatened to replace me if
There ain’t Less Work
(build it to the big finish now, folks…)
Annnnddddd….
If I can live my truth
Without that damn Blue Tooth
It’s harsh, but true
Less Work…Less Work!
Thank you very much. Make sure to tip your waitresses, they work hard. And try the veal.