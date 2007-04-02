Sing Your Way to Work/Life Balance!

Sing-a-longs make everything more fun. Long car rides. Campfires. Visits to the emergency room.

Today, a simple, swinging little number that came to me while I was in the shower. My wife could have wished that inspiration had struck before she finished putting on her make up. Shower steam was bad enough, she said, without the extra hot air coming from my diaphragm. Anyway, may it inspire you as it did me:

SUNG TO THE TUNE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Start spreading the news

I’m leaving my desk

I’m gonna take a walk and do

Less Work, Less Work

My overtime brain

Is too often mush

It’s time to take a yoga class

Less Work, Less Work

I want to wake up after actually getting sleep

And not make ten business calls

Before brushing my teeth