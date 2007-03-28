Questions for the Next Leader

When corporate leaders fall, they tend to fall hard. One moment they are riding in the company Gulfstream, the next moment they are flying coach. I had one former CEO tell me that the perk he missed the most was the corporate jet. But it not simply losing the plane and the perks, getting sacked from the top spot means your mug or your name gets splattered unfavorably across the pages of the business press; it may be the modern equivalent of the colonial era’s stockade where wrong-doers were yoked in the public square for all to notice or to jeer.

While it can be blood sport to pile on to the CEO’s foibles, it is possible that, like a faded action hero miscast in a melodrama, the CEO was never right for the job in the first place. That’s a proposition that David Maister has tackled in his new article, “Selecting a Leader: Do We Know What We Want?” He writes “there’s no point selecting an Olympic-level coach for a team of people who don’t want to play that game. There’s no point in appointing a skill cost-cutter if the primary strategic need is to grow revenues in new markets!”

Maister, author of True Professionalism and co-author of First Among Equals, has developed a detailed questionnaire for selection committees charged hiring the next head of firm or CEO.

The questions Maister has formulated are oppositional; that is, they offer either or comparisons. Some examples include: “is good with numbers versus good with people; has a track record of generating business versus a track record of managing people well; sets the example of hard work versus someone who lives a balanced personal/work lifestyle.” By answering a series of such questions, and rating each on a scale of 1-4, selectors can determine characteristics of the leader that best fits their organization.

Here are three questions, suggested by Maister’s work, that organizations need to ask before choosing their next leader?

Do we want a decision-maker or a consensus builder? Maister is noted for his consulting in professional service firms. Such firms may value the consensus builder, while a corporation with history of hierarchy may want the decision-maker. The criteria for selection must fit the organization’s mission and culture.