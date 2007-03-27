Always On Onion

Not missing a step, The Onion is responding to its surge in print and online readers and advertisers by committing major investment into its soon to be launched 24-hour fake news net marketing itself as, “faster, harder, scarier and all-knowing.”

Nicely executed ad-supported video and site will lean heavily on the popularity of its iTunes podcasts and the power of viral. Unlike it’s Viacom backed, Comedy Central, ONN will encourage video embedding and fan distribution on YouTube, My Space and others like Helio Mobile, iTunes or TiVo. More news to come – appropriately timed to launch – April 1!