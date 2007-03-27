Always On Onion

Where do you get your news? CNN, ABC, FOX, Comedy Central? As American maintain loyalty to these mainstream news outlets, there is a growing audience (19% online political news consumers) of younger audience that seek their news from humor sites like The Daily Show and The Onion.
Not missing a step, The Onion is responding to its surge in print and online readers and advertisers by committing major investment into its soon to be launched 24-hour fake news net marketing itself as, “faster, harder, scarier and all-knowing.”
Nicely executed ad-supported video and site will lean heavily on the popularity of its iTunes podcasts and the power of viral. Unlike it’s Viacom backed, Comedy Central, ONN will encourage video embedding and fan distribution on YouTube, My Space and others like Helio Mobile, iTunes or TiVo. More news to come – appropriately timed to launch – April 1!